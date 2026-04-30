Mob fight at engineering college in Hyderabad, case registered

Hyderabad: A mob fight broke out between students of an engineering college in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 29, resulting in injuries to two students and a police case registration.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant, Sayed Abdullah, a student of Lord’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, had gone to a tea point near the college with his friends Abdul Wasay, Basit and Aman.

They saw their batchmate, Ateef Aslam, involved in a fight and tried to intervene. They separated the two parties and went on their way.

Later, Ateef, along with Sameer and Afnan, approached the complainant’s group and asked him why they had intervened in their fight. Ateef’s group allegedly used filthy language against Abdullah’s group and started hitting them with sticks and stones.

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Abdullah suffered injuries to his right hand, nose and ear while his friend Wasay got wounds on his hands and knuckles.

A mob fight broke out between students of Lord's Institute of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday, April 29, resulting in injuries to two students and a case being registered with the Rajendranagar police. pic.twitter.com/vJnCEPtO9d — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 30, 2026

A case was registered at the Rajendranagar police station under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt) read with 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan blamed the police for underplaying the incident and the college management for negligence.

“Two students, Syed Abdullah and Wassey, who are pursuing CSE (II Year) from Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology located at Himayath Sagar, TSPA Junction, were brutally assaulted by a group of fellow students within the college premises. This shocking incident raises serious concerns about the safety and security of students on campus. It is highly condemnable that such violence took place in an educational institution, which is expected to provide a safe and secure environment for learning,” he stated in a post on X.

He also asked the Station House Officer to conduct a thorough inquiry and take strict action against all those involved in the attack.