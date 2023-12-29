Mobile Internet facility restored in J&K’s Poonch & Rajouri

Jammu: Mobile internet facility was restord in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts on Friday, officials said.

Internet facility was suspended in these two districts after the killings of four soldiers by terrorists in Dera Ki Gali of Bafliaz area in Poonch district on December 21. Three civilians were subsequently killed, allegedly by the army, in Topa Peer village of Bafliaz on December 22.

Authorities had continued suspension of mobile Internet in the two districts to check the spread of rumours by anti-national elements.

The government has sanctioned compensation in favour of the next of kin of the three slain civilians and a government job for each of the survivors. Police have registered an FIR into the killings. The army has also ordered an internal inquiry and promised cooperation with the police investigation.