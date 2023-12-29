Mobile Internet facility restored in J&K’s Poonch & Rajouri

Authorities had continued suspension of mobile Internet in the two districts to check the spread of rumours by anti-national elements.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 8:20 pm IST
Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in Pulwama
Representative Image

Jammu: Mobile internet facility was restord in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts on Friday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Internet facility was suspended in these two districts after the killings of four soldiers by terrorists in Dera Ki Gali of Bafliaz area in Poonch district on December 21. Three civilians were subsequently killed, allegedly by the army, in Topa Peer village of Bafliaz on December 22.

Also Read
Poonch ambush: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

Authorities had continued suspension of mobile Internet in the two districts to check the spread of rumours by anti-national elements.

MS Education Academy

The government has sanctioned compensation in favour of the next of kin of the three slain civilians and a government job for each of the survivors. Police have registered an FIR into the killings. The army has also ordered an internal inquiry and promised cooperation with the police investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 8:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button