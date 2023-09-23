Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from Saturday: CM

CM said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 12:21 pm IST
CM Biren SIngh and manipur situation
CM Biren SIngh and manipur situation

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from Saturday.

He also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other’s territory without any document.

Also Read
Manipur: Fresh clashes in Imphal after one of 5 defence volunteers rearrested

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, “The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today.”

MS Education Academy

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of “illegal immigrants” and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 12:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button