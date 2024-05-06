‘Modi Brigade’ seeks support from Muslim women voters in UP

Prayagraj: The ‘Modi Brigade’, a group of 50 Muslim women activists, are propagating the Centre’s policies among Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The Muslim women activists of Minority Morcha, led by Nighat Khan, are knocking on the doors to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a pro-Muslim leader in a bid to gain their support.

Nighat, who is also district secretary of BJP’s minority morcha, said, “A group of 50 active women party workers are taking up campaign for party candidate Praveen Patel, contesting from Phulpur parliamentary seat, in Muslim dominated pockets, including Chakia, Atala, Kasari Masarai, Gadda colony, Gaus Nagar and adjoining areas under the Allahabad West Assembly seat. The BJP minority morcha is going door-to-door to spread the word among Muslim women voters about PM Modi’s policies favouring them. The teams highlight how PM envisioned their empowerment by advocating equal education opportunity for them apart from banning triple talaq.”

Khan further added, “We are carrying out the campaign in Muslim-dominated urban pockets in Allahabad North, Allahabad West and Allahabad South covering the Allahabad and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies.”

“The Muslim community has been backward since the Congress did not do anything for their upliftment. Now, the Prime Minister wants to bring them to the mainstream as he believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” she said.

In Allahabad and Phulpur seats, it is seen to be an important strategy aimed at gaining the support of Muslim voters as the party aims to get 370 additional votes at each polling booth.