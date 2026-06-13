Modi govt focuses on politics of performance: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhopal: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, June 13, said the earlier “politics of uncertainty” gave way to the “politics of performance” under the Narendra Modi government in the last 12 years.

Speaking to reporters here, Pradhan said Prime Minister Modi’s leadership restored stability and public confidence after a period of political uncertainty under the UPA regime.

“Politics of performance has taken centre stage in the country. Prime Minister Modi has earned the trust of the people through his government’s work,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP-led NDA government focused on the welfare and empowerment of women, the youth, farmers and the poor during the last 12 years, Pradhan said.

People’s aspirations are very high in the age of social media, but their faith in the ability of Prime Minister Modi and his government to fulfil these aspirations is equally strong, he said.

Girls in the country scaled new heights in education and other fields in the past decade, he said, adding that various global indicators reflect the progress in this area.

He also highlighted the growth of the start-up ecosystem, expansion in exports and rapid technological advancement under the Modi government.

“The number of start-ups has increased manifold and India has made remarkable progress in technology and innovation,” he said.

Pradhan also claimed that the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present government delivered better results in 18 years than their political opponents and laid a strong foundation for India’s growth.

With the support of the people and the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, the country was steadily moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation, he added.