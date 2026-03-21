Modi govt has neither direction nor strategy, just empty rhetoric: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of lacking both direction and strategy necessary to manage the current economic situation facing the nation.

Gandhi also expressed concern that the government will raise the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG following the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry scheduled next month.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the weakening value of rupee against the US dollar and a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices will inevitably lead to price hikes affecting every Indian.

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He also claimed that while the government offers “empty rhetoric” and maintains that everything is “normal”, the reality is that the rising costs of daily items will impact every household.

“The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices – these are not just numbers; they are clear signals of the inflation to come.

“The government may call it normal, but the reality is: Production and transport will become more expensive; MSMEs will be hit the hardest; prices of everyday items will go up; and FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

In other words, he said, it is certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family’s pocket.

“And it’s just a matter of time – after the elections, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG will be hiked too,” Gandhi claimed.

“The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy – just empty rhetoric. The question is not what the government is saying, it is what is left on your plate,” he claimed.

The Congress has been critical of the government’s efforts to tackle the current situation arising out of the conflict in West Asia, which has affected India’s energy requirements.