Modi govt tells The Caravan to take down article on Army’s torture in Jammu

Hyderabad: In yet another attempt to muzzle the free media, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, has reportedly asked The Caravan magazine to take down an article it published on the alleged torture and murder of civilians in Jammu.

Taking to X, the publication stated that it received the order from the Union government on February 13, and has been told to withdraw the story within 24 hours.

The story in question, ‘Screams from the Army Post: The Indian Army’s torture and murder of civilians in a restive Jammu‘, is an evidence-packed article, contrary to recent statements by the forces and J&K Police.

This is to inform readers we have received an order from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Section 69A of the IT Act, directing us to take down this story in 24 hrs:https://t.co/wbaEfoZsJ8.



The order’s content is confidential. We will be challenging this order. — The Caravan (@thecaravanindia) February 13, 2024

However, the Caravan magazine’s detailed narrative reveals how the Indian Army allegedly tortured and murdered local men in a coordinated operation in the restive Poonch region.

It narrates the story of civilians being picked up by security forces a day after the December 21 terror attack in Poonch. Four Army jawans were killed in the incident.

It details the accounts of an incident where the army provided one family with Rs 10 lakh without an explanation following the deaths.

The report says that 25 individuals were detained and subjected to severe torture by the Army.

The directions note that the army should identify “black, grey and white villages and population—treat accordingly.” This suggests a continued policy of collective punishment in the region.

The Caravan magazine, in a post on X, stated that they will be challenging the order, “The order’s content is confidential. We will be challenging this order.”

The directive is not surprising, as the Central government under Narendra Modi has been criticised for muzzling the press in India in the past.

This is not the first time, earlier in 2023, Indian authorities blocked access to the independent Kashmiri news outlet The Kashmir Walla, after its editor was jailed.

Fahad Shah, The Kashmir Walla’s founding editor, was arrested by police under an “anti-terror” law last year and was accused of “glorifying terrorism” and “spreading fake news.”



Even though Shah was recently released on bail, many other journalists from the region continue to remain incarcerated.