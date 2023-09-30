Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana, say BRS posters

Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana, say BRS posters
Posters of PM Modi put up by the BRS.

Hyderabad: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has put up wall posters stating that he has no right to visit the state after insulting it.

“Modi has no moral right to visit Telangana, after insulting our formation,” reads the posters pasted in Hyderabad.

The posters carry four different images of Modi speaking in Parliament on different occasions about Telangana formation.

They also refers to the Prime Minister’s quote, “Mother was killed to save the child”. It also carried quotes from Modi’s speeches made in 2018, 2022 and 2023.

The latest quote “Telangana kush nahi tha” was from his remarks made on September 18.

The BRS has already condemned Modi’s remarks. BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao had said that his remarks on formation of Telangana state made in the Parliament reflect his utter disregard for historical facts.

“To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant,” he had said The BRS leader said that in his attempts to criticise the Congress, Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

The Prime Minister is visiting Mahabubnagar on Sunday to launch various development projects and also address a public meeting.

