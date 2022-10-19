Modi is PM now, not Rahul: Siddaramaiah reminds Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to initiate judicial investigation by a sitting high court judge, on all the alleged irregularities during the previous governments.

The former chief minister was responding to Bommai’s statement that details of corruption during the previous Congress regimes in the state would be sent to the party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Bommai has stated that he will send the details of corruption of Karnataka Congress leaders to Rahul Gandhi. Bommai should not forget that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister now, and not Shri Rahul Gandhi,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Also Read Siddaramaiah says BJP govt’s decision on quota misleading

“I have always been saying that anyone who is guilty should be punished. I will reiterate my demand to the government to initiate judicial investigation by a sitting high court judge, on all the irregularities reported in all the previous govt’s,” he added.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegation that only people having money get jobs in Karnataka, Bommai, who is on the BJP’s ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatre’ in the state’s northern districts in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls, has said that the former AICC president might have developed “selective amnesia” and hence details of corruption during his party’s regime in the state would be sent to him.

The previous Congress regime in Karnataka was between 2013-18, with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

Further, stating that Bommai is exposing his own “inefficiency” by constantly talking about opposition leaders instead of focusing on effectively implementing government policies, Siddaramaiah asked the Chief Minister to say something about the problems plaguing the state.