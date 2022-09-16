‘Modi Ji might replace Mahatma on currency notes’: KTR takes jibe at BJP

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a dig at union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said on Friday that currency notes would also feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi if she had her way.

“LG medical college in Ahmedabad renamed as Narendra Modi medical college! Already Sardar Patel stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. If FM Nirmala Ji has her way, RBI may soon be ordered to print new currency notes where Mahatma Gandhi Ji will be replaced by Modi Ji,” said KTR.

Furthering the trend of naming buildings after Prime Minister Modi, the LG Medical college in Ahmedabad was recently renamed after him, just before his birthday.

Finance minister Sitharaman had previously raised objection over the lack of Flexi boards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside fair price shops. During her visit to Telangana on September 2, Sitharaman lashed out against the local collector, saying, “The Modi government is now giving free rice, including transport, storage, and logistics. Prime Minister’s posters are not put up anywhere when they should be there throughout Telangana.”