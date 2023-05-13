Modi magic didn’t work in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 1:26 pm IST
BJP files plaint with Karnataka Lokayukta against Cong over graft charges
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah, buoyed by the election trends in Karnataka, stated that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not work in the state.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said: “I had already announced that Prime Minister Modi’s magic won’t work in Karnataka and Congress party will get more than 120 seats.”

The party won’t require support of any other political outfit and will form the government on its own, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Will comeback in LS elections..’: Karnataka CM Bommai concedes defeat

He further stated that his rival, Housing Minister V. Somanna will lose from both the constituencies.
Somanna is contesting from Varuna seat against Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar seat.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 1:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button