Modi only remembers ‘Pakistan’ and ‘Musalman’ during elections: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it is only during the elections that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers ‘Pakistan’ and ‘Musalman.’

Revanth was in Delhi on Tuesday, May 28, to officially invite UPA chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi as the chief guest for Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds on June 2.

Revanth Reddy called on Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital and on behalf of the people of Telangana extended the invitation.

The CM later told media persons that Sonia Gandhi responded positively to the invitation.

He said the state cabinet had taken the decision to invite Sonia Gandhi to Telangana Formation Day celebrations and felicitate her for the key role she played in the formation of the state.

While speaking with the media in Delhi, he chose not to take BJP leaders’ comments on Pakistan MPs praising the Gandhi family seriously. Instead, he reminded how Modi had sprung a surprise by flying to Pakistan and greeting former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, and making it look like he was trying to build good relations with the neighbouring country.

“It is the Prime Minister who is going around saying that he grew up having Muslims as his neighbours, and how they used to celebrate Ramzan,” he said.

Also Read Hijab ban protester mocks ex-MP Raghupathi Bhatt after expulsion from BJP

On the Prime Minister’s repeated claim that the opposition has been hurling abuses at him, Revanth said that it was actually the other way round.

“Since the BJP’s formation they have been abusing the Gandhi family. That was how they were able to reach this far. Whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Narendra Modi, Congress has always respected the position of the Prime Minister.

He said when issues like price rise, unemployment, scrapping of SC, ST and OBC reservations and changes in the Constitution are raised, BJP remembers Pakistan.

He demanded that the BJP release the country’s progress card for the last 10 years. “Instead of lamenting this way, the PM should present the report of what they have done in the last two terms,” he said.

Downplaying BJP leaders’ claims that NDA would retain power, he said that it was only to instill confidence in the cadre and state leaders that BJP leaders were making such statements, Revanth reminded how BJP leaders had made the same claims during the assembly elections in Telangana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and also in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where they have lost their deposits.

Revanth asserted that the INDIA bloc will come to power, and the tri-coloured flag will flutter on the Red Fort on June 9. He, however, made it clear that he wasn’t a ‘Jyotishya’ to predict the winning numbers.

(With inputs from agencies)