Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial

Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th June 2024 8:23 am IST
Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial
Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial- X

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.

Also Read
PM Modi to attend Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM

President Droupadi Murmu will administer him and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

MS Education Academy

Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th June 2024 8:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button