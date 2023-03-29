Modi surname row: BJP to seek Rahul’s apology during OBC outreach programme

New Delhi: The BJP has decided that the party, during its new outreach programme at village chaupals across the country, will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “insulting OBCs”.

BJP OBC morcha chief K. Laxman said on Tuesday that the party will seek an apology in every village chaupal “for the insult” inflicted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through his comments. This will be done during the “Gaon Gaon Chalo Ghar Ghar Chalo” campaign of the party.

He said: “Party will reach one crore OBC households in one lakh villages during the campaign, which will start on April 6 and end on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. We will also focus on popularising the Modi government’s OBC-friendly schemes and policies during the campaign.”

“Our workers in every village will compare and explain how Prime Minister Modi worked for the development of the OBC community in nine years, while the Congress only cheated OBCs during 60 years of its rule,” Laxman asserted.