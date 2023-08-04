Modi surname row: Truth always triumphs, says Rahul Gandhi

Kharge said, "It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won." "I welcome the Supreme Court judgment, the Constitution is still alive," he added.

Published: 4th August 2023 5:15 pm IST
NSUI's National Executive Meeting in Delhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses NSUIs National Executive Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said truth always triumphs and thanked people for their support, soon after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.

He also wondered how much time it will take now to reinstate Gandhi as it had taken just 24 hours after his conviction for disqualifying him from Lok Sabha.

“Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support,” Gandhi said at a press conference.



Speaking at the same press conference, held soon after party workers welcomed Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Abhishek Singhvi said everyone was now looking forward to hearing the former party president speak in Parliament.


