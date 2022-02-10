Modi unaware of Telangana’s history, struggle: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Cutting across the parties, political leaders in Telangana especially from TRS and Congress protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Telangana state formation in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The state’s Minister for Municipal Affairs K T Rama Rao charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading hate and misinformation through his provocative speeches. Speaking to the media after laying a foundation stone for various development projects at Ibrahim Patnam, KTR said, “The PM insulated the Telangana Movement by his remark in Rajya Sabha which is condemnable. He must admit his mistake and tender an apology to the people of Telangana.”

Rao further said, “The Andhra Division Bill promised a rail coach factory, a steel industry, and facilities for setting up other industries in Telangana. But PM Modi has not given anything to Telangana during the last 8 years.”

“The PM is taking revenge on Telangana. Seven Mandals of Telangana were merged with Andhra Pradesh,” Rao alleged.

The former opposition leader in Telangana Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to conceal injustice done to Telangana states by his controversial remark to deflect the people’s attention from the real issues.

Speaking to the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir said, “It is laughable that the PM is raising questions on a bill passed unanimously in Parliament. He cited the events at Parliament when he was not its member. He must have seen Parliament’s record to get his facts corrected.”

He further said, “The UPA government, observing the democratic and constitutional norms, held an extensive debate over Telangana Bill and adopted the resolution unanimously. It was quite unlike the BJP which passed many important bills without any debate in Parliament including Land Acquisition Act, Triple Talaq Act, and CAA Bill, Article 370 as well as the controversial Agricultural bill which it passed in a hurry without debate and withdrew it in a hurry without any debate.”

“Narendra Modi is unaware of the history of the Telangana Movement and hence he does not have the right to speak about it. The BJP Government at Center has not fulfilled the promises made to Telangana. Injustice is being meted out to Telangana in denying funds to development projects. PM Modi’s remarks in Parliament are regrettable,” Shabbir said.