Modi’s appeal signals fuel price hike ahead, claims Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Hyderabad on May 10 as an invoice to the people on the prices of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel going to be hiked, as the assembly elections in four states and a union territory have ended.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 12, he said the plight of the Indian Rupee under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government is at its lowest, and the economy was certainly not the ‘Vishwaguru‘ as being projected.

“The prime minister’s call to the people to stop purchasing gold, travelling abroad, and reduce the consumption of edible oils and fuel is part of the Centre’s plan to save dollars, as part of the ‘Free-Trade Deal’ between US and India,” he claimed.

Noting that US goods exports to India in 2025 were around USD 45 billion, he said the Centre was looking for ways to deliver its promise of importing goods worth USD 261 billion in the next five years.

“As there is an energy crunch, Trump says buy it from me, and Modi will have to heed that,” Owaisi claimed.

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On Bandi Sai Bhagirath POCSO case

On Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) allegations against the ruling Congress government over the investigation in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Sai Bhagirath, Owaisi had some words of wisdom for the BRS leaders.

“My humble request to K Chandrasekhar Rao is that he should take over the reins of his party into his own hands. The memory of those who are handling the party’s affairs presently is too weak,” he said, recollecting a similar case of sexual assault on a minor girl near a famous temple in Jubilee Hills during the BRS government.

“Who was the chairman of a board in the government at that time? Do some homework. What have you done then?” he asked the BRS leaders.

Owaisi said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was personally supervising the investigation, had ordered action against the culprit, and that a case had already been lodged against the accused as per the POCSO Act.

“The investigation is happening, and the law will take its own course,” he said.

On the NEET UG 2026 paper

Asaduddin Owaisi wondered what the prime minister had to say to the students who appeared for the NEET exam and their parents, after the exam was cancelled because of a paper leak.

“PM Modi tells the students in his Mann Ki Baat programme not to take tension. What will he tell the students who have been preparing for the past two years, only to know that the exam has been cancelled?” he said.

“They said they brought legislation to prevent such paper leaks. They said those responsible will be punished. Then how did the paper leak?” Owaisi sought to know.