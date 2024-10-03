Mohammed Azharuddin summoned to appear before ED in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer and ex-president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Mohammed Azharuddin, in connection with a money laundering probe related to the HCA.

He has been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday.

Mohammed Azharuddin accused of misappropriating funds

The former cricketer is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as the president of the HCA. Funds were allocated for various supplies for the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium at Uppal.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of these funds.

First time ED summons cricketer to appear before agency in Hyderabad

This is the first time the ED has summoned Mohammed Azharuddin to appear before it. The investigation is based on FIR registered by the Uppal Police.

The FIR accuses him of irregularities in the purchase of cricket balls, gym equipment, fire extinguishers, and other supplies for the Uppal Stadium.

Following the FIR, the cricketer obtained anticipatory bail, claiming he was included in the list of accused solely because he was the HCA president during the period in question.

The ED’s investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the agency has now summoned Mohammed Azharuddin to appear before the agency in Hyderabad today.