Mohammed Shami trolled for skipping Ramzan fast during match

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has once again been the target of trolls and innumerable hate comments, this time for skipping Ramzan fasts during the Champions Trophy semifinal match against Australia in Dubai.

The controversy erupted when footage surfaced on social media platforms, showing Shami drinking an energy drink on the boundary ropes during the match. Subsequently, he faced a massive backlash from social media users, including several clergies, who criticized him for not observing the mandatory Ramzan fasts.

Netizens flooded with posts and comments comparing Shami to South African cricketer Hashim Amla, stating that “not all are like Hashim Amla”, implying that Amla had strong willpower to handle Ramzan fasts and deliver outstanding cricket performances, including making centuries and leaving his team to win.

Trolls claimed that Shami is not “as committed to his faith” as Amla. “Har koi hashim amla nhi hota, wrote one user on Instagram. “Shame on you. Please remove Mohammad from your name,” other trolls commented.

Amla scored an unbeaten 311 runs against England in 2012, which was being referred to by social media users.

However, when Siasat.com ran a fact check, it was found that the widely circulated claim on Hashim Amla’s innings while fasting was false. According to an article from SA Cricket Magazine, Amla was not fasting when he scored his 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012. A Guardian article also quoted the South African cricketer, stating that he did not have to fast as he was travelling away from home and would make up for it later.

Clerics’ mixed reactions to trolling of Mohammed Shami

As social media users criticised Mohammed Shami, a few Muslim clerics jumped to his defence while others were critical of his behaviours to the extent of calling him a “criminal”.

The National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi publicly condemned Shami’s decision and labeled him “criminal” in the eyes of Sharia (Islamic laws).

While speaking to ANI, Bareilvi stated, “One of the compulsory duties is ‘Roza’ (fasting)…If any healthy man or woman doesn’t observe ‘Roza’, they will be a big criminal…A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami, had water or some other beverage during a match. People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe ‘Roza’ and even had water.”

“This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping ‘Roza’, he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God, he added.

#WATCH | Bareilly, UP: President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, "…One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)…If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal…A famous cricket personality of India,…

On the other hand, executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli defended Sahmi stating that while it is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramzan, Allah has exempted fasts in certain conditions.

“Allah…in the Quran has said that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him,” said Khalid Rashid.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Executive Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, says, "It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly…

‘He did absolutely right’, Shami’s coach defended

Responding to the outcry, Shami’s childhood coach, Badaruddin Siddiqui, defended him while asserting that he had made a decision based on his professional responsibilities.

“Whatever Shami did was absolutely right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not committed any crime, he has done all this for the country. Personal things can be done later, but the country comes first…I request everyone not to say such things and stand with the entire team,” he said.

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's childhood coach, Badaruddin Siddiqui, says, "Whatever Shami did was absolutely right, and there is no need to pay attention to these things. He should focus on the final match and forget all these things. He has not…

Similarly, Shami’s cousin Mohammed Kaif also expressed his support to the cricketer and reacted to Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi’s statement regarding Mohammed, stating, “Roza is obligatory for every Muslim, just like Namaz is. However, when a person is traveling, there are many exemptions. The Imam should read some Islamic books, where it is clearly mentioned that if a person is on a journey or under certain conditions, they can skip roza and make up for it later.”

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Cricketer Mohammed Shami's cousin Mohammed Kaif reacts to National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi's statement regarding Mohammed Shami not observing Roza says, "…Roza is obligatory for every Muslim, just like…

Reacting to the news, JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone said, “This is between the individual and Allah, so who are we to interfere in this”.

Jammu, J&K: On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami not observing Roza (fasting), JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone says, "This is between the individual and Allah, so who are we to interfere in this…"

BJP leader defends Shami amid trolling

Responding to Bareilvi’s statement, Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane, notorious for his repeated Islamophobic rhetoric, asserted that Islam teaches people to kill or convert, and Shami is experiencing it.

“We stand against such extremism. This is not a part of our Hindu religion. We say that in Islam, it is written, either you accept Islam, or you will be converted, or you will be killed. Now, even Mohammed Shami is experiencing this himself. This is why we praise our Hindu religion because such extremism does not exist in our faith,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane reacts to Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi's statement regarding Mohammed Shami not observing Roza says, "We stand against such extremism. This is not a part of our Hindu religion. We say that in Islam, it is written, either you accept…








