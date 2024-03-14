Mohammed Siraj at his favourite Chai spot in Hyderabad – Video

Hyderabad, known for its rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine, has a deep-rooted love affair with Chai. For Hyderabadis, Chai is not just a beverage; it’s an emotion or lifeline. Whether it’s morning, afternoon, night, or midnight, Chai holds a special place in the hearts of the city’s residents.

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj is no different. On Wednesday, the Indian pacer, who hails from Hyderabad, celebrated his birthday. To mark the occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a special video on Instagram where Siraj took his fans on a virtual tour of his favorite spots in his hometown, Hyderabad, including his go-to Chai spot.

And guess where Siraj’s favorite Chai spot is? It’s not the famous Nimrah, but rather the other iconic place Niloufer. Siraj expressed his fondness for Niloufer and mentioned, “Whenever I am in Hyderabad, I visit this place.” During his visit to the cafe’s Banjara Hills branch, he savored their popular offerings – Irani Chai and Bun Muska.

Niloufer is just one among the top choices for Chai enthusiasts in Hyderabad. Alongside Niloufer, Pista House and Nimrah are also must-visit destinations for Chai lovers in the city.

