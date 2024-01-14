Mohammed Siraj meets BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who recently excelled in the test match against South Africa, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kaushik Reddy.

After the meeting, the MLA, on his social media handle, wrote, “Happy to have met my younger self.”

Happy to have met my younger self.

Happy to know he broke my record of the fastest bowler of Telangana.@mdsirajofficial success and journey reminds me of these lines.



"You are what your deep, driving desire is. As your desire is, so is your will.

— Padi Kaushik Reddy (@KaushikReddyBRS) January 14, 2024

Mohammed Siraj’s performance against South Africa

Recently, Mohammed Siraj received the Player of the Match award for achieving his best figures in Tests against South Africa.

Siraj’s fiery spell of 6-15 played a crucial role in bowling out the hosts for just 55 runs in their first innings, setting the stage for India’s series-levelling win.

Currently, he is gearing up to contribute to the Indian team in the upcoming series against England later this month.

MLA Kaushik Reddy

On the other hand, BRS’s Kaushik Reddy, in the recently held assembly polls in Telangana, won from the Huzurabad constituency.

In 2018, he contested on the Congress ticket against the then TRS candidate Etela Rajender from Huzurabad but failed to win the seat.

Later, he joined TRS and became an MLC. In the 2023 polls, he contested on the BRS ticket against BJP’s Etela Rajender and won the seat.

Being a former cricketer, following his meeting with Mohammed Siraj, Kaushik Reddy wrote, “Happy to know he broke my record of the fastest bowler of Telangana.”