Mohammed Siraj to be honored at victory rally in Hyderabad – Route disclosed

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will be honored at a victory rally in Hyderabad today to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s recent T20 World Cup victory.

On Thursday, Mumbai hosted a rally to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s World Cup triumph.

Mohammed Siraj shares details of victory rally in Hyderabad

Yesterday, Siraj shared details of the victory rally starting from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam. According to the details, it will begin at 6:30 pm from Mehdipatnam and end at Eidgah Ground.

A huge crowd is expected at the victory rally, as Mohammed Siraj is the only cricketer from Hyderabad who played for India in the recent T20 World Cup, and he has a significant fan following.

Recently, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other team members. Following the meeting, he shared a photograph on his X handle and wrote, “A moment of pride. Thank you Sir for your kind words and always motivating us. We will continue to work hard to make the India flag fly high. Jai Hind.”

It’s an absolute honour to meet our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji. 🙏



A moment of pride. Thank you Sir for your kind words and always motivating us. We will continue to work hard to make the India flag fly high. Jai Hind.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bWHA0cBs2O — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) July 4, 2024

Rally in Mumbai

Before Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj victory rally, yesterday, Mumbai saw lakhs of fans join a spirited celebration of the ‘Team India festival’ with the beaming Men in Blue T20 World Cup victors.

Yeh koi political rally nahi hai yeh hai team india ki victory prade mumbai #VictoryParade #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/VAXbMXhnQu — Rakesh Garg (@rakeshgarg848) July 4, 2024

As the crowd surged, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar to ensure full precautions, while Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis appealed to people to exercise restraint amid their excitement and fervor.

This evening, Hyderabad will witness a victory rally.