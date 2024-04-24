Mohanlal invites SRK for a ‘Zinda Banda’ session; ‘your place or mine?’ asks SRK

SRK took to his X account on Tuesday and re-shared a video from an award function where Mohanlal can be seen dancing to 'Zinda Banda'

Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Malayalam megastar Mohanlal on Tuesday took to X to invite Shah Rukh Khan to groove on ‘Zinda Banda’ from the blockbuster ‘Jawan’ over a meal (actually, from dinner to breakfast!).

SRK took to his X account on Tuesday and re-shared a video from an award function where Mohanlal can be seen dancing to ‘Zinda Banda’.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote that he was eagerly waiting for dinner with the veteran actor. He wrote, “Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda.”

Mohanlal humbly replied to SRK’s tweet with these words: “Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?”

Seeing one of his favourite actors respond with such warmth, SRK replied, “Done sir. Your place or mine?”

