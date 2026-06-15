Mumbai: Nearly two years after parting ways with Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir has found love again. Mohsin recently tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt in an intimate nikah ceremony, and the wedding pictures have taken social media by storm.

While fans congratulated Mohsin on his new beginning, the latest development also brought renewed attention to his former marriage with Urmila Matondkar, a relationship that once dominated headlines for several reasons, from interfaith marriage to age-gap.

Urmila and Mohsin’s marriage that surprised everyone

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir got married on February 4, 2016, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Their wedding instantly became the talk of the town, primarily because Mohsin was nearly 10 years younger than the actress. Their interfaith union also sparked widespread discussions.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin had first met Urmila at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding in 2014. The two reportedly fell in love soon after and decided to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

Designer Manish Malhotra was among the few celebrities present at their intimate wedding ceremony. According to an NDTV report, the couple visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple before solemnising their marriage through a nikah ceremony.

Urmila’s conversion rumours that made headlines

Years after their wedding, Urmila and Mohsin found themselves at the centre of another controversy. In 2019, rumours surfaced claiming that the actress had converted to Islam during marriage and had allegedly changed her name to Mariyam Akhtar Mir.

The speculation quickly spread across social media, prompting both Urmila and Mohsin to publicly address the claims.

Urmila Matondkar’s response

Speaking to Bombay Times, Urmila strongly denied the rumours and expressed disappointment over the unnecessary scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

“If I had converted to Islam, I would have said it with much pride,” she had said, adding that faith was a deeply personal matter and nobody else’s business.

She further clarified that she continued to practise Hinduism and believed in its broader, inclusive values.

“That was in bad taste. That’s the kind of politics I don’t appreciate. First of all, how does it matter? The kind of person I am, I have always done things my way and with my head held high. I am proud of who I am,” the actress had stated.

Urmila also maintained that her decision to marry someone from a different faith stemmed from her long-held belief in secular values.

Mohsin Akhtar also set the record straight

Mohsin Akhtar Mir had also dismissed the rumours during an interaction with BOOM in 2019. “My wife did not convert to Islam. Period,” he had said.

He further clarified that Urmila had not changed her name after marriage. Pointing towards the couple’s lifestyle, Mohsin revealed that they even had a temple in their home, reiterating that the rumours had no basis.

“These days celebs’ social media profiles tell a lot about them. One can go and see her profile on Instagram; she has not changed her name or added my surname. If you come to our house, we have a temple too. Even my helping staff can vouch for the fact that she has not converted to Islam,” he had said.

Mohsin Akhtar’s second wedding

Now, years after those headlines, Mohsin has embarked on a new chapter in his life. Sharing pictures from his nikah ceremony with Nidhaa Bhatt, Mohsin penned an emotional note expressing gratitude and love.

“Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukr. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, He rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light into my life,” he wrote.

He also remembered a loved one in his heartfelt message, adding, “Thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers.”

While both have now moved on in different directions, their past continues to remain a topic of public curiosity.