Moinabad mosque demolition: Congress leaders meet Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: A delegation of minority leaders of the Congress party on Tuesday met Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty and requested him to arrest all those who are responsible for demolition of the ‘Masjid e- Jagirdhar’ located at Chilkur in Moinabad last week.

Osman Mohammed Khan, who led the delegation of Congress leaders said they had discussed in length about the Masjid – e Jagirdhar issue with the Cyberabad Commissioner. “The Cyberabad CP told us one person Kiran Kumar Reddy had demolished the mosque at Chilkur. I have requested him to take tough action against all those who are responsible,” Osman Mohammed Khan told reporters on Tuesday, July 30.

The Masjid–e Jagirdhar, a notified Waqf property, situated at Moinabad on a land measuring roughly around 500 square yards, was razed down last week leading to late night tension in Moinabad. A case was registered against all those responsible for demolition of the mosque at Moinabad police station.

Principal Secretary to Government Tafseer Iqbal, TG Waqf Board chairman Azmathullah, TEMRIS Chairman Faheem Qureshi, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan had visited the mosque in Moinabad and condemned the incident.

Also Read Hyderabad: Tension in Moinabad after mob gathers near razed mosque

The next day when reconstruction works were started the police had stopped it midway claiming there was a law and order problem. The Bajrang Dal had given a protest call and activists of the right-wing organization gathered at Chilkur Balaji temple and held a demonstration against the mosque construction.

On social media platforms a war broke out between different political party sympathizers, with people supporting two political parties holding some leaders and social activists responsible for the demolition.