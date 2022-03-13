Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in her maternity photoshoot

Kajal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021 and the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th March 2022 11:04 am IST
Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in her maternity photoshoot
Kajal Aggarwal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first child, posed for a stunning maternity shoot and shared the photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kajal dropped a picture of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in a gorgeous black pleated dress.

“Anticipation,” she captioned the post.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, she also shared a perfect family picture flaunting her baby bump along with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu and their pet dog. The monochrome image featured Kajal smiling her heart out with her family.

She wrote, “#ThisisUs.”

Both posts accumulated several likes and comments from celebrities and fans.

Kajal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021. In January, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Hey Sinamika’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Apart from this, she is waiting for the release of her movie ‘Acharya’ alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button