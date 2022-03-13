Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal looks elegant in her maternity photoshoot

Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first child, posed for a stunning maternity shoot and shared the photos on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kajal dropped a picture of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in a gorgeous black pleated dress.

“Anticipation,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, she also shared a perfect family picture flaunting her baby bump along with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu and their pet dog. The monochrome image featured Kajal smiling her heart out with her family.

She wrote, “#ThisisUs.”

Both posts accumulated several likes and comments from celebrities and fans.

Kajal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021. In January, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Hey Sinamika’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Apart from this, she is waiting for the release of her movie ‘Acharya’ alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29.