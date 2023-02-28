Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan reveals her Ramzan 2023 plans

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple announced the good news in December 2022 and has been sharing their joy with their fans on social media. Gauahar recently opened up about her plans for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

During her recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, one fan asked Gauahar if she will be fasting during Ramzan this year as she is pregnant. To this the actress replied saying that she will not be able to fast but instead she would use the month to do good deeds and help those in need. Gauahar said that she will be feeding people who are fasting during the day, especially those who are in need.

She wrote, “No I don’t think I’ll be able to fast! But I’ll keep my ibadat on! I’ll feed the needy in place of each Roza as directed! Pls keep me n my family in your prayers, as shall I!”

Gauahar Khan, who celebrates the holy month with great zeal every year, shares glimpses of Ramzan actively on her social media account. The actress performed her first Umrah with husband Zaid in Ramzan 2022.

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan during their holy trip (Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in 2020. The couple announced her pregnancy in December 2022 with a sweet note that read, , “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.”