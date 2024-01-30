Money laundering case: ED seizes Rs 36 lakh, SUV from Soren’s Delhi house

Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on Wednesday at his Ranchi residence around 1 pm.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th January 2024 12:40 pm IST
PMLA case: ED issues fresh summons to Jharkhand CM Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some “incriminating” documents after it searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, official sources said Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

The sources said the ED teams seized about Rs 36 lakh in cash, a HR (Haryana) number plate bearing BMW registered under a “benami” name and some “incriminating” documents during the day-long operation.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Deadline over, Sandeshkhali mastermind yet to surrender before ED

Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on Wednesday at his Ranchi residence around 1 pm.

A party official said in Ranchi that all the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th January 2024 12:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button