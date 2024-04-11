Mongolian officials seek Hyderabad Metro’s expertise for rail project

The session provided a comprehensive understanding of technical, documentation, and legal aspects, drawing from Hyderabad's PPP experience.

Published: 11th April 2024 7:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Senior government representatives from Mongolia gained in-depth knowledge of the challenges involved in developing metro rail projects by attending the “International Program on Public Private Partnerships (PPP)” at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

It was hosted by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director N V S Reddy. The session provided a comprehensive understanding of technical, documentation, and legal aspects, drawing from Hyderabad’s PPP experience.

Reddy delved into the conceptualization of the Hyderabad Metro project, highlighting the intricate techno-legal mechanisms employed in its execution as the world’s largest PPP metro rail endeavour. He emphasized the importance of meticulous care in PPP projects, along with unconventional managerial practices to address sensitive issues and overcome challenges.

The Mongolian government officials conveyed their desire to establish a metro rail system in Ulaanbaatar, the country’s capital, and asked HMRL for advice after being deeply impressed by the priceless insights that were offered.

The study team consisting of about 20 senior officers of various departments of the Mangolian government was led by Mr Purevsuren Sarangerel of the Cabinet Secretariat of Mangolia. Professor Subodh Kandamuthan and Mrs A Sridevi of ASCI and senior officers of HMRL participated in the session

