There is a reason why pakoras, bhajiyas, and everything hot and fried are so deeply associated with rain. Something about the damp air, grey skies and rhythmic downpour makes us crave warmth in food. And in Hyderabad, that warmth is found in all types of eateries but it is on the street food carts that the real magic happens.

As monsoon settles over the city, these stalls come alive with sizzling pans, aromatic food and hungry crowds. To do away with your monsoon cravings, be it South Indian, North Indian or Hyderabadi, Siasat.com has curated a list of 10 street food spots across Hyderabad that are perfect for a rainy-day bite.

Best street food spots in Hyderabad during monsoons

1. Gokul Chat

A Hyderabad institution that needs no introduction, we obviously had to start the list with Gokul Chat. While this spot is always buzzing, it is in monsoons that it truly comes alive. There is something extra comforting about a plate of pav bhaji, sev puri, ragda samosa and Cut Mirchi Ragada on a rainy day.

Where? Koti

2. Kathmandu Momos

This small yet wildly popular joint serves piping hot momos that are hard to beat on a cold, wet day. Pick anything of their menu and you will not be disappointed. Our personal favourite is the Chicken Fried Momo and Paneer Steamed Momo.

Where? Somajiguda

3. Ram ki Bandi

This iconic South Indian breakfast bandi has a cult following, with even tourists lining up to taste its dishes. If going on a rainy day, do not leave before trying its Butter Upma, Teen Maar Dosa, Cheese Paneer Dosa, Tawa Idli, and Ghee Idli.

Where? Moazzam Jahi Market, Afzal Gunj

4. High Court ki Jalebi

Jai Maajisa’s stall, aka ‘High Court ki Jalebi’ serves the best evening snacks one can get in the city. When going here, you must try the piping hot jalebis, samosas, kachoris and pani puri.

Where? High Court Rd, Ghansi Bazaar

5. Shahran Kebabs

When the weather cools down, Shahran’s fiery kebabs and kebab rolls become even more irresistible. If you have a thing for hot and spicy kebabs, be sure to try their Mutton Kebab Roll and Chicken Kebab Roll, which come with tangy sauces.

Where? Moazzam Jahi Market

6. Shawarma shops at Mallepally

A rainy evening and a shawarma in hand is practically a Mallepally ritual. Some of the most popular Shawarma joints here are- Al Arabia Shawarma, Al Labbaik, Al Haramain and Al-Riyan.

7. Shalimar Tiffins

This tiny shop went crazy viral a few years back for its Tawa Burger and Tawa Premium Burger, and continues to draw crowds. It includes creamy, cheese-laden patties made on a tawa and rolled in butter-spice masala before being packed between soft buns. It is a monsoon go-to, especially when you need something indulgent, steamy and desi.

Where? Secunderabad

8. Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar

This 40-year old Rajasthani snack shop is synonymous with crispy onion kachoris and raj kachoris- flaky, freshly fried and served with tangy green chutney. Its mawa kachori is also a standout, embodying northern charm in Hyderabad’s rains.

Where? Begum Bazaar

9. NS Fast Food

This go-to food cart offers hot Indo-Chinese bites like noodles, chicken 65, chilli chicken, and manchurian. The rain accentuates the steam and spice, turning every bite into comfort food therapy.

Where? Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

10. Masha Allah Shami Paratha

Masha Allah Shami Paratha is renowned for its hot shami kebabs wrapped in parathas, a snack that is both nostalgic and flavour-packed, especially for Hyderabadi food lovers.

Where? Chatta Bazar Road, Ghansi Bazaar

What did we miss in this list? Comment below.