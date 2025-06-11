Month-long traffic diversions issuedat Lakdikapul for drain works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued nighttime traffic diversions at Lakdikapul Junction as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) begins construction of a stormwater drain to resolve longstanding waterlogging problems in the area.

The construction work will commence from June 11 and is expected to continue for one month. However, officials stated the timeline may be extended depending on on-site conditions. To minimise daytime disruption, work will take place between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am.

Hyderabad cops announce traffic diversions

The 180-meter-long drain project will stretch from the Intelligence Office to Dwaraka Hotel, passing through key locations such as Lucky Restaurant and Venkateshwara Hotel near the old Saifabad Police Station Junction.

During the construction, Vehicles from Nirankari heading towards Iqbal Minar will be rerouted via Ravindra Bharathi. Similarly, traffic from Ravindra Bharathi to Old PS Saifabad will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat Junction. Vehicles coming from Secretariat Junction towards Old PS Saifabad will also be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi.

Private travel buses have been instructed to avoid the Dwaraka Hotel junction after 11:00 PM to prevent congestion and ensure public safety.

The public has been urged to take note of the diversions and use alternative routes. Commuters are advised to follow real-time updates via the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media handles @HYDP (Twitter) and facebook.com/HYDTP. In case of travel emergencies, assistance is available through the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has appealed to all citizens for cooperation during the construction period to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.