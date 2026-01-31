Mumbai: After Border 2 stormed theatres and created massive buzz at the start of the year, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most explosive years for Indian cinema. Packed with sequels, mega-budget spectacles, mythological dramas and comedy franchises, the year promises non-stop entertainment for movie lovers. From patriotic war films to fantasy thrillers and big Khan releases, the lineup already looks like a festival calendar for cinephiles.

Here’s a look at the month-wise big releases of 2026

1. January

Border 2 poster (Instagram)

Border 2 – The much-awaited sequel to the cult war film has already hit theatres and made headlines with its strong opening and patriotic appeal. Stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

2. February

O Romeo – A Vishal Bhardwaj action-thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, with Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani in key roles.

3. March

Toxic – Featuring Yash in the lead (with other supporting stars like Kiara Advani and Nayanthara).

Yash from Toxic (Instagram)

Dhurandar 2 – Led by Ranveer Singh alongside a major ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan.

4. April

Battle of Galwan – A hard-hitting war drama based on real-life events, expected to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. It stars Salman Khan in the lead alongside Chitrangda Singh.

‘Battle of Galwan’ teaser

5. May

Bhoot Bangla – A horror-comedy entertainer aimed at summer audiences headlined by Akshay Kumar with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

6. June

Welcome to the Jungle – The next chapter in the popular Welcome franchise, promising comedy and chaos. It is led by Akshay Kumar with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Raveena Tandon.

7. July

Dhamaal 4 – The madcap comedy series returns with another laughter riot.

8. August

Naagzilla – A fantasy-action film that has already generated curiosity for its unique concept featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

9. September

Cocktail 2: It is upcoming Bollywood romantic drama and the sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, who form a new trio for this spiritual sequel.

10. October

Drishyam 3 – The third installment of the blockbuster thriller franchise, expected to dominate the box office. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the crime thriller franchise.

11. November

Ramayana – One of the biggest cinematic spectacles in the making, this mythological epic is expected to be a landmark release of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, among other big names.

12. December

King – A year-end big-ticket release, adding star power and scale to the holiday box office race. It stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and others.

Shah Rukh Khan from King movie (Instagram)

With several franchise films, star-driven projects and large-scale productions, including major releases featuring top stars and Khans, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of massive theatrical clashes and record-breaking openings. If the early success of Border 2 is any indication, audiences are in for a cinematic rollercoaster across all twelve months.

This list is ever-evolving. More films may be added, and occasionally, some releases might get postponed, so stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates.