More details about Diljit Dosanjh’s secret wife and son

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer and actor who has become famous around the world. His meteoric rise in the music industry, international collaborations, and Bollywood stardom have kept fans and media alike intrigued. However, the singer has been making headlines for his personal life for quite some time now.

Recently, rumors were rife that Diljit is a married man and a father to a son. He prefers to keep his family away from the media and protect them from trolls and judgments.

And now, there’s more update on the same.

Diljit has always been very private, something that has defined his career. By choosing not to talk about his family, he has helped to create an image of himself as a “good boy”. But behind the scenes, there’s more to the story.

According to Indian Express, his friends revealed that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman. Their union remains a well-kept secret, shielded from the prying eyes of the media. The singer’s friends also confirmed that Diljit and his wife share a son. While the singer-actor has never publicly acknowledged this aspect, his friends confirm the existence of this family unit.

Diljit’s wife reportedly resides in the United States, where they raise their son.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Journey In Industry

Diljit’s musical talent emerged early. In 2000, he approached Ludhiana-based singer-composer Balvir Boparai, seeking opportunities in Punjab’s thriving music scene. Despite his youthful appearance, Diljit possessed rhythm, bhangra skills, and a knack for tying a turban. Their collaboration resulted in his debut album, “Ishq Da Uda Ada” catapulting him into the spotlight.

International Stardom

In recent years, Diljit has transcended borders. He became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, collaborated with pop icon Sia, and graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. His Bollywood ventures, including the film “Crew” alongside Kareena Kapoor, have further cemented his status.

Diljit’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit’s upcoming Hindi film, “Amar Singh Chamkila,” promises to be his most significant project yet. Based on the life of the slain Punjabi folk singer, it reflects Diljit’s unwavering commitment to storytelling and music.