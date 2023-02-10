Over 1 lakh to take part in Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s plenary session in Delhi

The issues of UCC, Religious freedom, Muslim personal law and autonomory of madarassas will be discussed, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind said.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th February 2023 10:17 am IST

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is going to hold a three-day plenary session in Delhi starting from Friday.

More than one lakh people from all over the country, including 15,000 Ulemas, are expected to participate in the convention being held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Uniform Civil Code, religious freedom and Muslim personal law and autonomy of madrassas are among some issues that will be discussed in the convention. Further, a proposal can be brought to provide reservation for socio-economically backward Muslims.

In the 34th session of Jamiat, the steps being taken to strengthen religious brotherhood and initiatives to prevent hate campaigns will also be discussed.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a century-old organization and works for the protection of the civil, religious, cultural and educational rights of Muslims. Jamiat claims to be the largest organization of Muslims and socio-political and religious issues of Muslims remain on its agenda.

The Jamiat believes in the Deobandi ideology of Islam.

