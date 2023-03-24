More than 16K fake currency notes seized in Gujarat in two years

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th March 2023 2:12 pm IST
Indian Rupee (Representative Image)

Gandhinagar: More than 16,000 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) were seized in Gujarat in the last two years, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Home portfolio, said 26 cases related to the seizure of FICN were registered in the state in two years.

As many as 2,086 fake currency notes were recovered in nine cases in 2021, while 14,165 were seized in 17 cases in 2022, the chief minister said in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Anantkumar Patel during the Question Hour.

He further informed the House that 90 accused involved in printing and circulating FICN were arrested, of which 25 were apprehended in 2021 and 65 in 2022.

At least five persons involved in the crime are yet to be nabbed, he said.

