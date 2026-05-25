More than 18,000 residents register domestic help under Mee Suraksha

Hyderabad: Over 18,000 citizens voluntarily registered domestic workers and household staff in the Mee Surakhsha verification initiative launched by the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate.

Launched on May 16, the community safety programme aims to collect data on domestic helpers, drivers, maids, cooks, caretakers, watchmen and other supporting staff. It was announced after murder and robbery cases in high-end neighbourhoods/gated communities of Hyderabad. The accused in both cases were natives of Nepal employed as domestic helpers in the victims’ houses.

According to the Malkajgiri Police, Mee Surakhsha is a community policing initiative to strengthen security in residential areas. Police aim to create a verified residential and workforce database for temporary residents, tenants and support staff. Enumeration and verification drives will be conducted at nearly 550 residential colonies, gated communities, apartment complexes and low and middle-income housing areas.

Also Read Over 13,000 Hyderabad homes register domestic helpers under Mee Suraksha

The initiative, officials said, is being implemented in coordination with residential associations in apartments, gated communities and colony welfare groups.

As many as 18,413 individuals were enrolled across the three zones under the commissionerate, police data showed. Malkajgiri zone recorded the highest number of registrations with 8,771, followed by Uppal with 4,837 and LB Nagar with 4,805.

While Shamirpet police station topped the list among individual police stations with 1,643, 1,280 individuals were registered at the Uppal police station, and 1,040 workers at the Malkajgiri police station under the programme.

Even though a majority of the registered workers were Indian nationals, several foreign workers were recorded. Police data revealed that 17,430 Indian nationals were registered. A total of 975 domestic workers came from Nepal, three from Bangladesh, four from Myanmar and one from Sweden. Kushaiguda Police Station recorded the largest number of Nepali workers.

“Data of workers is being digitally collected through the Hawkeye Ultra App and self-registration forms in coordination with local police and resident associations,” Kushaiguda Inspector L Bhaskar Reddy told the media.