More than half of Karnataka state suffering from drought

Bengaluru: Amidst the scorching heat and relentless summer, the drought situation in most districts of Karnataka has escalated, sparking concerns about worsening conditions in the days ahead.

Reports indicate that a staggering 1,920 villages across 1,084 gram panchayats in 149 taluks spanning 29 districts (excluding BBMP areas) are grappling with drinking water shortages. Except for Udupi and Bangalore Rural districts, every other district is witnessing water scarcity in at least one taluk.

Belgaum district is severely affected, with 97 gram panchayats in 12 taluks reporting water shortages. Similarly, Vijayanagar district has 92 gram panchayats across six taluks facing scarcity, while Hassan district is grappling with shortages in 82 gram panchayats spread over seven taluks.

Urban areas are not spared either, with 188 wards in 22 urban local bodies experiencing water scarcity. To address the crisis, the Revenue Department has resorted to hiring tankers and private borewells to supply water to affected regions.

Additionally, in responding to the dire situation, authorities have opened 28 Goshalas in Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, and Ramanagara districts to support cattle during the drought. Fodder banks have also been established at 47 locations across nine districts to aid livestock.

In preparation for the elections, the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister have instructed officials to take proactive measures to ensure water supply in affected villages. Tenders were floated for tankers in January and February, but no action was taken at the time. However, with the situation worsening, authorities are now swiftly moving to address the crisis by issuing necessary orders for water supply.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remarked on Wednesday, May 8, that the State hadn’t faced such an intense drought in the past three to four decades, emphasizing the criticality of the next two months. However, he expressed disagreement with the severity of the situation as portrayed by the opposition BJP.

In response to the challenges, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced plans to pursue legal action against individuals drilling unauthorised borewells within city limits.

This decision was made shortly after the civic body prohibited the use of potable water for non-essential purposes within Bengaluru, imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 for violations related to activities such as vehicle cleaning, construction, entertainment, or decorative purposes like fountains. Shivakumar adamantly stated that there was no intention to release Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu under the current circumstances. He criticized the BJP for allegedly exaggerating the crisis and urged the party to secure clearance from the central government for key water projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi.

Addressing concerns about working from home due to the water shortage, Shivakumar clarified that it wasn’t his role to mandate remote work, suggesting that such discussions were premature and possibly blown out of proportion.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing water to Bengaluru residents, Shivakumar acknowledged potential delays in water delivery, assuring citizens that efforts were underway to manage the crisis effectively. He highlighted measures to curb the influence of the water “mafia” in the city.

Shivakumar informed reporters that the severity of the current drought was unprecedented in recent memory, with a significant number of taluks affected. He outlined efforts by the BBMP and BWSSB to address the crisis, including deploying tankers to supply water in areas with defunct borewells. Karnataka has officially declared drought in 223 out of 240 taluks, with 196 classified as severely affected. Shivakumar accused the opposition of politicizing the issue, emphasizing the government’s actions to combat water scarcity, regulate private borewell usage, and establish pricing based on tanker distance traveled.