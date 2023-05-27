More the state govt resists, more will be BJP’s popularity in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 10:36 pm IST
Calcutta HC refuses to stay Suvendu Adhikari's protection against FIRs
Photo: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The more the West Bengal government tries to prevent the BJP from carrying out its political activities, the more the party’s popularity will rise, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said at a public rally in Malda district on Saturday.

He said that earlier the state administration did not permit him to hold a rally at Habibpur in the same district since he did not file an application for permission 14 days before.

“This rule is only applicable when it comes to my rallies. Such rules are not applicable in case of a ruling party meeting. But the huge gathering here at Manikchak proves that more the state police prevent our rallies, more people will gather at our meetings,” Adhikari said.

He also said that the growing popularity of the BJP in West Bengal proves that the time is approaching fast for the Trinamool regime in the state to end.

“The corrupt people who are in power in West Bengal should take a cue and start packing their bags. The administration should realise that the fury of nature and the will of the people can never be contained,” he said.

