More troubles! Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s movie shooting stopped

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film, adaptation of the epic ‘Ramayana’, which began shooting last month, has hit a new roadblock. The production, featuring a star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has been temporarily stopped due to a copyright infringement case.

New Troubles For Ramayana

The root of the issue lies in the transfer of copyrights. Namit Malhotra acquired the rights from Madhu Mantena, who has now raised concerns over not receiving proper compensation following his exit from the project. Mantena’s request for a halt in the filming process is a move to ensure his claims are addressed adequately.

According to a Mid-day report, Mantena accused the new studio of copyright infringement and said that they shouldn’t continue the project without paying him. After weeks, the notice came into effect, as the Ramayana shoot had been put on hold.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi (Twitter)

Impact on the Production Schedule

The legal involvement has resulted in a pause in the filming schedule, which is expected to last for some time. This delay is creating scheduling issues for the lead actors, who are committed to other projects. Ranbir Kapoor is set to work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Love & War’.

Despite the temporary suspension, the production house has assured fans that the project is not shelved. The team is working diligently to resolve the legalities and is positive about resuming filming shortly. The film is going to be a two-part saga.

Ramayana Budget

According to reports, the film’s budget is over a staggering Rs. 835 crore, making it the costliest Indian film ever produced.

The post-production work alone requires 600 days, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle.

Ramayana: Part One is expected to be released in October 2027. The film aims to take audiences on an extraordinary visual journey, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the iconic character of Lord Ram.