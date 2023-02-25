Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred sentenced to 6 years in prison

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred was sentenced by a Paris court to six years in prison for allegedly raping and assaulting a young French woman, Laura Priolle, in a hotel room in 2016, local media reported.

37-year-old Lamjarred, was on trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault on Monday, February 20, 2023.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Laura Priolle, who was 20 at the time, said she met Lamjarred at a nightclub in Paris and escorted him to his hotel.

He hit her several times as she tried to push him back before he raped her. She was able to leave the room, and hotel staff reported seeing her crying and in pain.

Lamjarred, was arrested on October 26, 2016, following a police complaint of physical assault and rape.

In April 2017, he was released with an electronic bracelet around his leg to track his movements, by the decision of the Court of Appeal in Paris.

Lamjarred was arrested again in August 2018 in Saint-Tropez in southeastern France after another French woman filed a new rape complaint against him.

However, he was released again in December 2018.

Lamjarred is considered one of the most popular pop stars in the Arab world with his music video “Lm3allem” gaining over 1 billion views on YouTube.