Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Foxborough: It took Ismael Saibari only 21 minutes to score a goal for Morocco in his World Cup debut. Barely a minute was enough time for him to get on the scoreboard in his second outing.

Saibari drilled a shot into the top corner of the net a mere 72 seconds into Friday’s, June 19, 1-0 win over Scotland at Gillette Stadium, keeping alive Morocco’s chances of advancing to its second straight World Cup knockout round.

“We wanted three points and we got them,” Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said.

Morocco’s ball movement caught Scotland on its heels at the very start.

Saibari slipped behind two Scotland defenders and Brahim Diaz dropped the ball over the top to him. The 25-year-old forward gathered and blasted it into the top left corner, well outside the reach of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Morocco, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Qatar, drew 1-1 with Brazil in its Group C opener with Saibari scoring the lone goal.

Scotland, which hasn’t gotten out of the group stage in its eight previous World Cup appearances, beat Haiti 1-0 in its first match.

Scotland was outshot 6-12 on Friday, struggling to get clear looks against Morocco’s defence.

The negative result didn’t affect Scotland coach Steve Clarke’s confidence in his team.

“We gave them a game,” Clarke said. “We’re sure we can compete at this level.”

Morocco nearly scored another in the 52nd minute when a header by Bilal El Khannouss off Achraf Hakimi’s corner kick was battled down by Gunn.

Scotland had a chance in first-half stoppage time when Andy Robertson sent a cross at John McGinn, who couldn’t get a foot on it near the back post.

As Scotland pressed for an equalising goal in the closing minutes, Morocco had a pair of good chances to add to their lead, but both missed the target.

“I thought the performance didn’t match the result, if I’m honest,” Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson said.

“We took the game to them. So there are positives from both games that certainly we can take into this last game.”

Scotland will face Brazil in its final Group C match on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Morocco will take on Haiti at the same time in Atlanta.