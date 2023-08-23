MoS V Muraleedharan to be on two-day visit to Kuwait from Aug 23

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark on a two-day official visit to Kuwait on August 23.

During the visit, Muraleedharan will hold high-level discussions with Kuwaiti Ministers and dignitaries.

He will also interact with various Indian community organisations and a wide cross-section of members of the community including from the fields of business, health, education, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil.

The bilateral trade reached an all-time high of USD 13.8 billion in the last financial year.

​This visit is expected to further deepen the strong partnership between the two countries, the release said.

