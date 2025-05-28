Mosque secretary killed by unidentified people in Mangaluru

A Muslim man, who was a mosque secretary, was murdered while his colleague was gravely injured in Karnataka’s coastal district of Mangaluru.

The incident reportedly took place when the deceased, Raheem, along with his coworker, was unloading sand in Irakodi, Bantwal.

Police said that Raheem and the other person were attacked by unidentified men who came on a bike. While Rahem died on the spot, the other person was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

The Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Meanwhile, anger spread among the Muslim community who surrounded the house of prominent leaders, including the president of the Dakshina Kannada District Waqf Advisory Committee, Nasir Lakkistar and demanded justice for Raheem.

They also warned that if an immediate arrest does not take place, a district-wide bandh in Dakshina Kannada will be observed on Wednesday, May 28.

Raheem worked as a pick-up driver. He also served as the secretary of Masjid Kolthamajlu in Addoor in Dakshina Kannada.

Siasat.com tried to reach the Mangaluru police commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, but received no response.

Last month, another Muslim man hailing from Kerala was lynched in Mangaluru. Initially, reports emerged that Asharaf was killed after he reportedly chanted “Pakistan Zindabad,” during a local cricket match.

But investigations revealed he was killed by a mob of more than 20 people for allegedly drinking water. The 30-year-old man was beaten with bats and wooden sticks, resulting in multiple injuries bats and wooden sticks, resulting in multiple injuries.

Twenty people were arrested. However, later, three police officers, including an inspector, were suspended on the grounds of mishandling the case.

The suspension order said the officers were aware of the mob attack but failed to inform senior officials. They were also accused of not filing the case properly and delaying action.