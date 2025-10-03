Mosques covered ahead of Durga Idol immersion in Hyderabad

The Durga idols will be taken out from Uppuguda, Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura, Falaknuma, Chatrinaka and Chandrayangutta.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd October 2025 4:36 pm IST
Mosques in Hyderabad were covered ahead of Durga idol immersions
Mosques in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several mosques were covered on Friday, October 3, ahead of Durga idol immersion in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The mosques have been covered to avoid untoward incidents during the Durga idol procession in Hyderabad. Mosques in areas of Old City, including Afzalgunj, Pathargatti, Siddiamber Bazaar, Moazzam Jahi Market and others. In September, mosques were covered ahead of Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad.

Security arrangement ahead of Durga idol immersion

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the final immersion of Durga idols on Saturday. Around 200 idols are installed in different parts of the old city this year.

Memory Khan Seminar

The local police have finalised the procession plans and are deploying police pickets at all important points on the procession routes. The mosques on the procession routes were covered with cloth as a preventive measure by the administration.

The Durga idols will be taken out from Uppuguda, Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura, Falaknuma, Chatrinaka and Chandrayangutta.

Senior police officials have held meetings with the SHOs of local police stations and identified the procession routes. The Inspectors were asked to inspect the procession routes to prevent instances of electrocution.

Police finalise procession plans

The local police have finalised the procession plans and are deploying police pickets at all important points on the procession routes.

The mosques on the procession routes were covered with cloth as a preventive measure by the administration. The Durga idols will be taken out from Uppuguda, Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura, Falaknuma, Chatrinaka and Chandrayangutta.

Senior police officials have held meetings with the SHOs of local police stations and identified the procession routes. The Inspectors were asked to inspect the procession routes to prevent instances of electrocution.

Germanten Hospital

The police will deploy City Armed Reserve, Rapid Action Force, and Task Force teams for the late-night bandobast.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd October 2025 4:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button