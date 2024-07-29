Mosques in Haridwar covered with white sheets, removed after outcry

In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, two mosques and a shrine along the ongoing Kanwar yatra were covered by the district administration with large white sheets. However following public outcry, the sheets were hastily removed.

Two mosques and a shrine along the route of the #KanwarYatra in #Uttarakhand’s #Haridwar were on Friday morning hidden from view with large white sheets.



Following the video becoming viral on social media and mass condemnations, the sheets were removed later in the day.



Satpal… pic.twitter.com/CQ5WGw78hT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 28, 2024

According to reports, the sheets were put up on July 22 in front of the Bhoore Shah mazar (shrine) and a mosque at Islamnagar, both located in the Muslim-majority Jwalapur area.

The district administration justified the move stating the religious structures fell along the ongoing Kanwar Yatra route and were covered to prevent any communal tension.

Also Read Kanwar Yatra row: Uttarakhand Muslim shopkeepers relieved as SC extends stay

The news comes amidst the ongoing controversy over directives issued by the BJP-ruled governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to eateries and vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route to display nameplates to distinguish between Hindu and Muslim sellers.