Mosques in Haridwar covered with white sheets, removed after outcry

The district administration justified the move stating the religious structures fell along the ongoing Kanwar Yatra route and were covered to prevent any communal tension.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 29th July 2024 8:07 pm IST
A mosque being covered with white cloth during Kanwar yatra in Haridwar | Photo: X-screengrab

In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, two mosques and a shrine along the ongoing Kanwar yatra were covered by the district administration with large white sheets. However following public outcry, the sheets were hastily removed.

According to reports, the sheets were put up on July 22 in front of the Bhoore Shah mazar (shrine) and a mosque at Islamnagar, both located in the Muslim-majority Jwalapur area.

The district administration justified the move stating the religious structures fell along the ongoing Kanwar Yatra route and were covered to prevent any communal tension.

The news comes amidst the ongoing controversy over directives issued by the BJP-ruled governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to eateries and vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route to display nameplates to distinguish between Hindu and Muslim sellers.

