Mossad HQ in densely populated area, civilans used as human shield: Report

An alarming report has emerged indicating that Israel’s intelligence Mossad headquarters is located in a “densely populated zone” in Tel Aviv city, raising significant concerns about civilians’ safety amid escalating tensions with Iran and other neighbouring countries.

While reporting live at the site, a CNN reporter noted that Mossad’s headquarters position effectively poses a significant risk to nearby civilians and makes them “human shields”.

“The problem is if you firing, even though Iran might consider that a military target, it will be in a civil area with civilians surrounding it,” CNN broadcasted on air.

According to reports, the headquarters of Mossad was listed as one of the main targets during an Iranian missile attack which fired about 180 ballistic missiles in response to the recent military aggression by Israel. Although the Iranian military targeted specific military objectives such as air bases and intelligence facilities, several missiles deviated off course and reportedly impacted populated regions.

Critics have pointed out what they describe as “Israel’s hypocrisy” regarding the country’s stance on human shielding. They note that Israel often accuses Hamas and Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields, and argue that the same logic could be applied to the Mossad headquarters.