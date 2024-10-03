Nasrallah agreed to truce with Israel shortly before assassination: Lebanese min

The Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bouhabib on Thursday, October 3, revealed that the slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to a ceasefire truce with Israel shortly before his assassination by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

In an interview with an American public broadcaster, Bouhabib explained that the United States and France were aware of Nasrallah’s decision to pursue a truce, adding a complex layer to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Bouhabib said, “He (Nasrallah) had agreed to the ceasefire,” adding that Lebanon had fully consented to it after consulting with Hezbollah and had communicated this to the US and France.

“Thus, the Lebanese House Speaker, Mr Nabih Berri, discussed the matter with Hezbollah and we let the Americans and the French know about the agreement. They informed us that Netanyahu also approved the statement from both presidents,” he added.

On Friday, September 27, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on Lebanon to target Hezbollah, resulting in the death of Nasrallah and other key figures of the group. The group has been engaged in ongoing hostilities with Israel since the escalation of violence following the October 7 attacks on Israel by the Hamas which is a Palestinian-based resistance group.

The Israeli military aggression on the sovereign state of Lebanon has resulted in the killing of hundreds of people including children and women and the displacement of thousands. Reports indicate that over 100,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes due to Israel’s continued bombardment.

The announcement regarding Nasrallah’s ceasefire agreement with Israel shortly before his assassination has raised questions about Israel’s intentions towards peace.

Israel’s actions especially the targeted killing of Nasrallah and series of blasts across Lebanon have led to skepticism about its commitment to pursuing peace. Some critics have contended that for all its calls for ceasefires and negotiations, Israel in its operations is willing to escalate conflict rather than seek a solution.

The war has claimed many lives and the number of refugees has risen sharply in Lebanon and war-torn Gaza prompting an international call for a more forceful peace process.