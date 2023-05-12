Most expensive things owned by Archana Gautam

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam has lost election but has got popularity more than she would have got as politician. She became a household name ever since she participated in TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 as contestant. She is currently gearing up for her next project, Rohit Shetty stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana has made it to headlines again after she revealed in of her recent interviews with Koimoi, about some of the most expensive things she spent money on.

Archana Gautam talked about the most expensive things she’s ever brought her family, she told the newsportal she has brought golden Bangles for her mother from Dubai. She said that those bangles were the only expensive gifts she had gifted to her mother.

She further said that she brought DNKY bag which cost around 1.80 lakh on discount. She also talked about the most expensive shoes she’s brought. She said, “Joote mere expensive hai. Actually maine abhi, just recently mein Christian Dior ka chappal – hota hai na woh ek flap wala, woh maine kharida tha Dubai mall se.”

Continuing further, Archana Gautam added, that she was shocked after purchasing the shoe pair from Tommy Hilfiger. She made fun of the quality of the shoes during the interview.