Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli: Farmhouse to cars

Mumbai: The Indian cricket team has some very rich players who not only earn from the sport but also from business ventures and commercials. Players of other games have also gained popularity in India but no one can beat the cricketers and Virat Kohli is king of all.

The Indian batter is among the richest sportspersons of the world and has amassed a huge fan following over the years. According to reports, his massive net worth is estimated to be over Rs 1000 crores. In this write-up, we will tell you about the luxurious life of the celebrity cricketer and the most expensive things owned by him.

1. Worli Flat

Virat Kohli owns a flat in Worli, Mumbai which is reportedly priced around Rs 34 crores. King Kohli lives on the 35th floor of Omkar Towers in Worli with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

2. Gurugram Bungalow

Virat Kohli is from Delhi and is the proud owner of a lavish bungalow in Gurugram. The bungalow is situated in DLF Phase 1 of the city and costs around Rs 80 crores.

3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Farmhouse

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a lavish holiday home in Alibaug. Reportedly, it is spread over 8 acres and is worth around Rs 13cr. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan.

4. Wrogn

Virat Kholi’s lifestyle is the dream of thousands of fans. He is known for wearing stylish clothes and owns a sports fashion brand Wrogn. The brand is valued at Rs 13.2 crores.

5. Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold

Rolex is one the expensive watch brands of the world and Virat Kohli owns its watch too. The cricketer possesses 56 baguette-cut diamond watches from Rolex which cost Rs 69 lakh.

6. FC Goa

Virat Kohli is a great sportsperson and is giving fitness goals to other sports players too. The cricketer is the owner of Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa.

7. Virat Kohli’s Expensive Car Collection

1. Audi RS5 Coupe

Virat is earning a lot from commercials too and is the brand ambassador of Audi India. He owns the Audi RS5 Coupe which is among the top expensive cars of India. It costs around Rs 1.10 crore.

2. Range Rover Land Rover Vogue

Virat Kholi is the proud owner of Land Rover which costs Rs 2.7 crores.

3. Bentley Flying Spur

The cricketer owns Rs 3.9 crores Bentley Flying Spur. It is among the most expensive and luxurious cars of the world.

4. Bentley Continental GT

Virat Kohli purchased ‘Bentley Continental GT’ which costs around Rs 4.7 crores to add more cars in his garage.

5. Audi A8L W12 Quattro

Virat Kohli loves cars and this beast is proof of it. He also owns Audi A8L W12 Quattro which cost Rs 1.87 crore in India.