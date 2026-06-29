Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 has kicked off on a dramatic note, and just two episodes into the season, contestants have already managed to grab viewers’ attention. While the jail-themed reality show has been packed with arguments, rivalries, and unexpected twists, one contestant seems to have become the talking point on social media.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 premiered on Netflix with 15 contestants entering the controversial reality show. As fans continue to share their first impressions, former Bigg Boss 15 contestant and social media personality Rajiv Adatia has revealed who he believes is the most irritating contestant of the season.

Rajiv Adatia’s tweet

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajiv wrote, “Shreya Kalra is the most irritating contestant on Lock Upp!! When are they sending Rakhi Sawant in to sort her out?”

Is shreya mad or what? Completely lost 😞 she doesn’t even know wht she’s saying. Wht is the actual meaning of her words.#LockupS2 pic.twitter.com/v69T861Pdn — *GuRjiT* (@kaurgurjit99) June 29, 2026

His post quickly went viral, with many Lock Upp 2 viewers agreeing with his opinion, while others came out in support of Shreya.

Reacting to Rajiv’s post, one user commented, “True she is picking fights deliberately especially with those Splits contestants.”

Another wrote, “So True Rajiv. My Thoughts Exactly. Can’t Bear Her.”

A third user shared, “True.. She is the most irritating contestant… She is starting unnecessary fights with those Splits contestants… She is not getting enough limelight, so she is creating drama to get noticed.”

Another viewer criticized Shreya’s behaviour and wrote, “She is such a hypocrite. First, she talks about standing up for women and supporting them. Then, to prove her own point, she calls another woman a ‘b*tch’ and says, ‘I’m your mother.’ How can someone be so hypocritical?”

Shreya Kalra Vs Akanksha Choudhary in Lock Upp 2

Rajiv Adatia’s tweet came shortly after Shreya Kalra grabbed headlines for her explosive showdown with fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary in one of the early episodes of Lock Upp 2. The confrontation erupted after Shreya made a series of personal remarks about Akanksha’s equation with co-contestant Yogesh, triggering a heated argument between the two.

As the exchange intensified, Shreya allegedly targeted Akanksha’s character and even brought her family into the argument, prompting Akanksha to strongly object and shut down the comments. The dramatic clash quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season, with viewers divided over Shreya’s behaviour.

Is shreya mad or what? Completely lost 😞 she doesn’t even know wht she’s saying. Wht is the actual meaning of her words.#LockupS2 pic.twitter.com/v69T861Pdn — *GuRjiT* (@kaurgurjit99) June 29, 2026

With just two episodes aired so far, Lock Upp 2 has already sparked heated debates among viewers. As rivalries intensify and new twists unfold, it remains to be seen whether Shreya Kalra’s gameplay will work in her favour or make her one of the most controversial contestants of the season.

Lock Upp 2 contestants

The contestants participating in Lock Upp 2 include Riyaz Aly, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Pamala Serena, Shreshta Iyer, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda, Madhuri Grover, and Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila.

Do you also agree with Rajiv Adatia? Comment below.

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